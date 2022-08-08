NORTH WILKESBORO ± Engines fired up and a packed house of race fans filled the front stretch at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Asphalt modifieds took to the track on Aug. 2-3 to celebrate the official reopening of one of the South’s most iconic speedways.
North Wilkesboro Speedway held NASCAR Cup Series races from 1949 through the end of the 1996 season before the track was shuttered and sat empty for almost 15 years. Racing made a brief return to NWS from 2009 through 2011 with at USAR Pro Cup Series race as well as ASA Late Model Series and PASS Late Models racing there. A few famous names hit the track in their younger years in some of these races, including NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott winning the Labor Day Classic on September 4, 2010. Other popular drivers included Ryan Blaney and Ross Kenseth and even some old timers like Geoff Bodine and Sterling Marlin raced in these.
Following the end of 2011, the future of the track was once again in question after no more races were scheduled at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
It wasn’t until November of 2021 that the reality of racing again at NWS was back in the spotlight. The 2021-22 North Carolina budget allocated $40 million to be used at three different race tracks in the state: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway. Most of the money came from the American Rescue Plan to help continue economic investment around each of the three tracks.
Fast-forward to Aug. 3 of this year and you have former NASCAR greats racing on a track that many had written off as something you would never see again northwest North Carolina.
Retired Cup Series star Ryan Newman took home the checkered flag in the Uncatchable Moonshine 50 Tour Type Modifieds race. He outran other current and former NASCAR racers Ryan Preece and Bobby Labonte, as well as legendary Bowman Gray Stadium racer Burt Myers.
Racing returns to the track this weekend, Aug. 12-13, for the CRA Super Series & Southern Super Series Late Models and Vores Compact Touring Series (VCTS) races. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. with races starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with races starting at 8 p.m.
On Aug. 19-20, CRA All Star & CARS Pro Late Models / Carolina Pro Late Model Series racers will head to North Wilkesboro Speedway and the month of August will end with races on Aug. 30-31 with CARS Late Model Stocks/Street Stocks/Limited Late Models. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be racing in the CARS Tour late model stock car race on Saturday, Aug. 31.
