Ashe County Parks and Recreation is now accepting registration for youth baseball, softball and spring soccer.
Dates for registration run Feb. 7 to March 10 for baseball and softball for ages 5-12. Fees will be $40 per child and $35 for a second child. Children eligible for Tee-Ball will not be drafted and fees will be $30.
The draft date for boys will be March 12 with ages 7-8 at 9 a.m., 9-10 at 11 a.m. and 11-12 at 1 p.m.
The draft date for girls will be March 15 with ages 7-8 at 5:30 p.m., 9-10 at 7 p.m. and March 17 for ages 11-12 at 5:30 p.m.
For spring soccer, registration is available Feb. 7 to March 7. Fees will be $40 and $35 for additional siblings.
Draft dates include March 7 for U7 at 5:30 p.m., March 8 for U10 at 5:30 p.m. and March 10 for U13 at 5:30 p.m.
All drafts will take place at Family Central.
For registration forms and more information, visit asheparks.com or contact Ashe County Parks and Recreation at (336) 982-6185. Registrations can be made at Family Central Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.