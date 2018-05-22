The following are all games remaining on the Parks and Recreation baseball and softball schedules as of May 23.
Major League Boys Baseball
Thursday, May 24: Alleghany v. Braves B at Davis Field in Alleghany at 6 p.m.
Minor League Boys Baseball
Thursday, May 24: Cubs v. Yankees at the Mountain Dew Field at Family Central at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 24: Indians v. Red Sox at Lady Trojan Field in Alleghany at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 29: Ashe Braves v. Red Sox at the Mountain Dew Field at Family Central at 6 p.m.
Machine Pitch Boys Baseball
Friday, May 25: Braves v. Rangers at the Dr. Pepper Field at Family Central at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 25: Marlins v. Rockies at the Dr. Pepper Field at Family Central at 7 p.m.
Major League Girls Softball
Thursday, May 24: Lady Bombers v. Rampage at the RC Cola Field at Family Central at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 25: The Cardinal v. Xtreme at the RC Cola Field at Family Central at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday,, May 29: Seed 2 v. Seed 3 at the RC Cola Field at Family Central at 5:30 p.m. (Tournament Game 1)
Tuesday, May 29: Seed 1 v. Seed 4 at the RC Cola Field at Family Central at 7:30 p.m. (Tournament Game 2)
Thursday, May 31: Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2 at the RC Cola Field at the Family Central at 7 p.m. (Tournament Game 3)
Minor League Girls Softball
Tuesday, May 29: Rockies v. Team Impact at All-Star Field at Ashe Park Fields at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 29: Trojans v. Thunder at 6 p.m.
Machine Pitch Girls Softball
Friday, May 25: Reds v. Angels at Cheerwine Field at Family Central at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 29: Angels v. Rockies at Cheerwine Field at Family Central at 6 p.m.
