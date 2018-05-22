WEST JEFFERSON — Although he is switching sports and schools, this is not the last Ashe County will see of Wes Rousseau.
Rousseau, the former English teacher and recent men’s soccer coach at Ashe County High School, has taken a job at East Wilkes High School in Ronda. He will teach English at the school and will takeover the head coaching job for the varsity men’s basketball team.
While he said Ashe County has been his home since birth, Rousseau married a woman from Wilkes County and has lived there for approximately 10 years. After the birth of their second child, Rousseau said he decided it was time to work closer to his new home.
“If I wanted to see my kids grow up and wanted to be around them, it seemed like the right choice to make,” Rousseau said.
Rousseau will teach at East Wilkes, while his wife, April, is a history teacher.
While soccer is the most recent sport Rousseau has coached, he also coached JV basketball at Ashe County High School and assisted under former head coach Marc Payne for seven years.
“I’ve worked under one of the best basketball coaches in western North Carolina, if not the entire state,” Rousseau said. “I’ve seen how to correctly run a program, and I hope to emulate that with my new job.”
While Rousseau will miss the sport of soccer, he will miss his students more. He said he has been blessed to work with the Ashe County students. He noted that he doesn’t think he could have coached against his former soccer players, which is one of the reasons he took the varsity basketball job. As of now, no coach has been hired to fill the position at ACHS vacated by Rousseau.
Another reason for jumping sports is due in part to Payne. At Payne’s retirement ceremony, Rousseau said he realized just how much he missed the cerebral aspect of basketball as a whole.
Looking forward, Rousseau will be battling Ashe County varsity basketball head coach Nathan Colvard, a long-time friend, when conference play begins in the 2018-19 season.
Despite their friendship, Rousseau said there won’t be much trash talk between the two coaches, at least early on.
“We’ve got to establish how to be successful before (East Wilkes) can do much trash talk,” Rousseau said.
Rousseau is taking over a team that won just a single game last season, as the Cardinals went 1-23 overall and 1-13 in conference play. He said getting his new team to be able to compete consistently is a process, and it will not be corrected overnight.
He noted the instability of the program as one of the main reasons East Wilkes has struggled, with the team having five coaches in the last four years.
“They’ve had to learn a lot of different sets, mentalities, offenses and defenses in the last four years,” Rousseau said. “I’m here to bring some stability to that program.”
While he is starting a new chapter in his life, Rousseau praised both schools and cited similarities between the two.
“The type of kids that you get at East (Wilkes) are a lot like the kids you get at Ashe,” Rousseau said. “They are respectful, hard-working kids that are going to put forth their best effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.