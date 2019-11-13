WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School has released the schedules for winter sports teams. This season, the boys and girls basketball, swimming, indoor track and wrestling teams will all try to out-do last year’s efforts. All schedules are subject to change throughout the season.

Basketball — Boys and Girls JV, Varsity

JV games start at 4 p.m., Varsity games start at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 — Away vs. Avery

Nov. 26 — Home vs. Alexander Central

Dec. 3 — Home vs. Avery

Dec. 6 — Away vs. Watauga

Dec. 10 — Away vs. Alexander Central

Dec. 12 — Away vs. Starmount

Dec. 13 — Home vs. Watauga

Dec. 20 — Home vs. Mitchell

Dec. 26 — Starmount Christmas Tournament, TBA

Dec. 27 — Starmount Christmas Tournament, TBA

Jan. 3 — Home vs. North Wilkes

Jan. 7 — Home vs. East Wilkes

Jan. 10 — Away vs. Elkin

Jan. 13 — Home vs. Alleghany

Jan. 15 — Home vs. Wilkes Central

Jan. 17 — Away vs. West Wilkes

Jan. 21 — Away vs. Alleghany

Jan. 24 — Home vs. Starmount

Jan. 28 — Away vs. North Wilkes

Jan. 31 — Away vs. East Wilkes

Feb. 4 — Home vs. Elkin

Feb. 7 — Away vs. Wilkes Central

Feb. 11 — Home vs. West Wilkes, Senior Night

Feb. 13-14 — MVAC First Round at Higher Seeds

Feb. 17-21 — MVAC Semifinals and Finals at North Wilkes

Feb. 25 — NCHSAA First Round

Wrestling

Weigh-ins begin one hour before start time

Nov. 21 — Tri/Quad at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Nov. 23 —Falcon Duals at Forbush, 9 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Statesville Dual Tournament, 5 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Quad at North Wilkes, 5 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Hampton/Tuttle Invitational, 9 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Ashe Quad, 5 p.m.

Dec. 14 — Alleghany Duals, 9 p.m.

Dec. 19 — Avery, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Tiger Land Classic at Fred T. Foard, 9 p.m.

Dec. 28 — Blackhawk Duals at West Wilkes, 9 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Ashe Tri, 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 — Ford Memorial Duals at Galax, Va., 9 p.m.

Jan. 7 — East Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11 — Johnson-Stamey Mill Town Invitational at Pigsah High School, 10 p.m. (Weigh-ins at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 17 — West Wilkes at home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 — Kannapolis Dual, 9 p.m.

Jan. 24 — Starmount, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 — North Wilkes at home, Senior Night, 6 p.m.

Feb. 1 — MVAC Conference Tournament at Wilkes Central, 9 p.m.

Feb. 14-15 — NCHSAA Individual Regional Tournament, TBA

Feb. 20-22 — NCHSAA Individual State Tournament, TBA

Indoor Track

Nov. 26 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.

Dec. 9 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.

Jan. 23 — MVAC Conference Championship at JDL Fast Track, TBA

Feb. 14-15 — NCHSAA State Meet at JDL Fast Track, 9 a.m.

Swimming

Nov. 18 — Yadkin YCMA, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 — Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Yadkin YMCA, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9 — Alleghany, TBA

Jan. 14 — Alleghany, TBA

Jan. 18 — MVAC Championships at Armfield Civic Center, 9 a.m.

Jan. 21-Feb. 1 — NCHSAA Regionals

Feb. 6-8 — NCHSAA States

