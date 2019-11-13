WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School has released the schedules for winter sports teams. This season, the boys and girls basketball, swimming, indoor track and wrestling teams will all try to out-do last year’s efforts. All schedules are subject to change throughout the season.
Basketball — Boys and Girls JV, Varsity
JV games start at 4 p.m., Varsity games start at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 — Away vs. Avery
Nov. 26 — Home vs. Alexander Central
Dec. 3 — Home vs. Avery
Dec. 6 — Away vs. Watauga
Dec. 10 — Away vs. Alexander Central
Dec. 12 — Away vs. Starmount
Dec. 13 — Home vs. Watauga
Dec. 20 — Home vs. Mitchell
Dec. 26 — Starmount Christmas Tournament, TBA
Dec. 27 — Starmount Christmas Tournament, TBA
Jan. 3 — Home vs. North Wilkes
Jan. 7 — Home vs. East Wilkes
Jan. 10 — Away vs. Elkin
Jan. 13 — Home vs. Alleghany
Jan. 15 — Home vs. Wilkes Central
Jan. 17 — Away vs. West Wilkes
Jan. 21 — Away vs. Alleghany
Jan. 24 — Home vs. Starmount
Jan. 28 — Away vs. North Wilkes
Jan. 31 — Away vs. East Wilkes
Feb. 4 — Home vs. Elkin
Feb. 7 — Away vs. Wilkes Central
Feb. 11 — Home vs. West Wilkes, Senior Night
Feb. 13-14 — MVAC First Round at Higher Seeds
Feb. 17-21 — MVAC Semifinals and Finals at North Wilkes
Feb. 25 — NCHSAA First Round
Wrestling
Weigh-ins begin one hour before start time
Nov. 21 — Tri/Quad at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Nov. 23 —Falcon Duals at Forbush, 9 p.m.
Nov. 26 — Statesville Dual Tournament, 5 p.m.
Dec. 4 — Quad at North Wilkes, 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Hampton/Tuttle Invitational, 9 p.m.
Dec. 10 — Ashe Quad, 5 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Alleghany Duals, 9 p.m.
Dec. 19 — Avery, 6 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Tiger Land Classic at Fred T. Foard, 9 p.m.
Dec. 28 — Blackhawk Duals at West Wilkes, 9 p.m.
Dec. 31 — Ashe Tri, 1 p.m.
Jan. 4 — Ford Memorial Duals at Galax, Va., 9 p.m.
Jan. 7 — East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Jan. 11 — Johnson-Stamey Mill Town Invitational at Pigsah High School, 10 p.m. (Weigh-ins at 8 p.m.)
Jan. 17 — West Wilkes at home, 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 — Kannapolis Dual, 9 p.m.
Jan. 24 — Starmount, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 — North Wilkes at home, Senior Night, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1 — MVAC Conference Tournament at Wilkes Central, 9 p.m.
Feb. 14-15 — NCHSAA Individual Regional Tournament, TBA
Feb. 20-22 — NCHSAA Individual State Tournament, TBA
Indoor Track
Nov. 26 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.
Jan. 10 — JDL Fast Track, 5 p.m.
Jan. 23 — MVAC Conference Championship at JDL Fast Track, TBA
Feb. 14-15 — NCHSAA State Meet at JDL Fast Track, 9 a.m.
Swimming
Nov. 18 — Yadkin YCMA, 6 p.m.
Nov. 20 — Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Dec. 4 — Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 — Yadkin YMCA, 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 — Alleghany, TBA
Jan. 14 — Alleghany, TBA
Jan. 18 — MVAC Championships at Armfield Civic Center, 9 a.m.
Jan. 21-Feb. 1 — NCHSAA Regionals
Feb. 6-8 — NCHSAA States
