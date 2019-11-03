WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys' soccer team honored 10 seniors during halftime of their 2-1 loss to Starmount Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Mason Combs, Trent and Delsin Baker, Shawn Bast, Chris Luna, Joshua Lipscomb, Isaac Miller, Torin Potter, Max Pacheco and Daniel Provon all walked to the middle of the field to applause, adulation and thanks for their years of service to the team.
