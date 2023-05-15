WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Lady Huskies made it to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A Softball Championships before dropping a heartbreaker to Tuscola to end their season.
Ashe took on Central Davidson in the first round of playoff action on Tuesday, May 9. The Lady Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the third inning when they added on four runs in the frame, followed by two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to secure a 12-1 win after five innings.
Maleah Lovell earned the victory by pitching all five innings. She gave up just one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Lovell also had a big day at the plate to lead the Husky offense. She was 3-for-4 with a home run, a team-high six RBIs and scored twice.
Adeline Bowers was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a team-leading four runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Ally Greer had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a run. Becka Wonsick added a hit, one RBI and one run scored. Abby Sheets had a hit and scored a run, Hannah Osborne had a hit and knocked in a run, Isabela Farmer scored a run and Nadilyn Eason drove in a run.
Sabrina Cox had a hit and a run scored for Central Davidson and Cloey Newsome had a double and knocked in a run.
Ashe returned to the field at home on May 12 against Tuscola in the second round of the state playoffs. With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Tuscola was able to drive in the go-ahead run and keep Ashe from answering back in the bottom of the seventh, winning by a 4-3 score.
Wonsick had a hit and drove in two runs for Ashe. Greer had a hit and an RBI. Lovell and Bowers each added a hit an Ava Roten added a hit. Wonsick, Farmer and Aubrey Day each scored a run in the loss.
Lovell pitched all seven innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Faith Caldwell started for Tuscola and and gave up three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings of work. Addi Sampson earned the win, pitching the final two innings and giving up just two hits with two strikeouts.
The Lady Huskies wrapped up the 2023 season with a 14-7 overall record.
