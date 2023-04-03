MORGANTON - Ashe County earned its sixth win of the season, defeating conference foe Freedom on the road by an 18-5 score on March 28.
The Lady Huskies scored runs in six of the seven innings on the way to the victory. Ashe built a 7-0 lead after two innings and added a pair of runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and five runs in the seventh inning. Overall, Ashe collected 19 hits against Freedom’s pitching.
Ally Greer paced the offense with a team-high six RBIs. She had two hits in five plate appearances and added a pair of runs scored. Nadilyn Eason was 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Maleah Lovell was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Becka Wonsick was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Hannah Osborne added a hit, one run scored and an RBI. Abby Sheets went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Ava Roten was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored and Adeline Bowers added two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Rhiley Buchanan had two hits and three RBIs to lead Freedom. The Patriots struggled defensively with six errors and four unearned runs.
In the circle, Lovell got the win for Ashe by going 6.1 innings and giving up just one unearned run on one hit with three walks She struck out eight batters. Greer pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and gave up four runs on three hits and one walk.
On March 30, Ashe played East Wilkes and suffered a 16-2 defeat to the Cardinals. Greer finished with two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Osborne, Eason, Sheets, Lovell and Isabella Farmer each added a hit. Lovell scored Ashe’s other run and Osborne finished with one RBI.
Lovell took the pitching loss, surrendering 16 runs (nine earned) on 14 hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. Ashe finished the game with four defensive errors.
Ashe County is now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Lady Huskies host South Caldwell on Monday (April 3) and Watauga on Tuesday (April 4). Ashe will face Alexander Central at home on Thursday, April 4.
