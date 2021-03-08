WEST JEFFERSON — In a knockout win, the Ashe County High School varsity football team took themselves to 2-0 in the MVAC 2A conference, leaving the field with a 43-13 win against the Elkin Elks.
As fans filled the stands and the band began to play, Ashe County High School saw an incredible turnout as 800 spectators are now being allowed into the home team’s section per Gov. Roy Cooper’s revised restrictions.
With smoke and banners, the varsity football team stormed the field as their first home game kicked off.
The first quarter held little gains for both the Huskies and the Elks, the home team only coming within a few yards of the end zone, heading into an anxious fourth down situation and ending in a punt to the Elks. With the football centering around the 50-yard line, no score was seen as the first quarter ticked down.
Heading into the second quarter, the Buckin’ Elks take advantage as they run the first touchdown of the night, however missing the two-point attempt and leaving the scoreboard at 6-0. As the Huskies attempted a comeback, the Elk defense was tight, leaving Ashe’s offense to run fourth downs, only resulting in turnovers.
The energy began to shift after a halftime break and the Huskies entered the field with a fire to win.
Ashe’s outside linebacker Jaron Greer caught a pass intended for the visiting team, getting the ball closer to the Husky end zone.
Quarterback Dawson Cox focused his eyes and arm on wide receiver Austin Poe, ultimately gaining the first touchdown for the Huskies and bringing the score to 7-6.
Interceptions poured out after Ashe took the lead, defender Gabe Bare gaining a fumbled ball and leaving the Huskies with gained possession.
With Cox on a roll, he passed to running back Timothy Peterson and gained yet another touchdown, leaving a 14-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.
As the last 12 minutes began to dwindle, Cox ran for a touchdown as his teammates become covered in defenders. The newly refilled stands went wild as a Husky win looked bright.
Senior JJ Mannan ran the fourth touchdown of the night, Matthew Peterson with the fifth and Poe with the final end zone victory, gaining the extra two-point attempt afterwards.
Though Elkin attempted to gain way on the score gap, they left the field with a 30-point loss.
The Ashe County Huskies’ will kick off again on March 12 against the North Wilkes Vikings at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.