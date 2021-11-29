WARRENSVILLE — On November 16, students from Ashe County Middle School joined other students around the world in an effort to help set a new WSSA World Record for "The Most People Sport Stacking at Multiple Locations" also known as the 2021 STACK UP.
“Sport stacking is an activity enjoyed by all ages and cultures. It promotes hand-eye coordination, brain activation, fitness, teamwork, speed and lots of fun. We’re excited to have another shot at setting a WSSA World Record," said PE teacher Judy Moser-Smith.
Physical education students rotated through various sport-stacking stations which included team pyramid building, 3-3-3 with jumbo cups, 3-6-3 relays and speed timing mats.
Ashe County Middle School has participated in this event since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.