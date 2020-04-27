RALEIGH — While many held out hope, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association officially canceled the rest of the spring sports season Friday, April 24. The decision came after Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier that day that NC public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association originally announced March 12 that play would be suspended until Monday, April 6. However, the suspension was extended to May 18, following the closure of schools until at least May 15 before the announcements April 24.
“(The NCHSAA) had left the window open when they initially suspended it,” Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz said. “My heart is heavy for student-athletes, especially our seniors.”
In total, the ACHS Huskies have 25 seniors on spring teams.
“I’ve thought about my coaches a lot. They put so much time into preparing for the season, the season had gotten underway and they were just as excited as our kids were,” Koontz said. “The work that they had put in on the front end, it’s tough to know you’re not going to see the end result of that.”
Koontz said the cancellation, as hard as it is, is a life lesson. He said ultimately the safety and health of the student-athletes and coaches is the most important thing.
The NCHSAA’s board of directors is currently working on how to deal with things such as student physicals, summer activities and where the high school sports world goes from here, Koontz added. He said athletic directors from around the state would be meeting Wednesday, April 29, to learn more about what the future holds.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates on Huskies athletics when they are made available.
