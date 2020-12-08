ASHE COUNTY — While not the Steel Curtain of the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has received plaudits this season for its tenacity and talent. The top-ranked defense in the NFL is highlighted by stars such as T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, but putting in work as a key rotation piece is rookie Alex Highsmith, whose family is from Ashe County.
While born and raised in Wilmington, Highsmith would visit Ashe County with his family, according to his grandfather, Ashe native Johnny Hunt.
“My daughter moved down to Wilmington and that’s where (Highsmith) was born,” Hunt said. “They’d come up here to visit, he was always running around. Even when he was little, he could kick a ball clear across the house.”
Highsmith graduated from Eugene Ashley High School in Wilmington before walking on to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers football team. After two years as a rotation piece, Highsmith spent his final two season setting records, culminating in a third team All-America selection by the Associated Press as a senior.
The 49ers’ only All-American in history and record-holder for sacks in a game (4.5), season (14) and career (20) then headed into the NFL Draft. With the 102nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the third-rounder was the seventh outside linebacker selected.
When Dupree’s season ended after a torn ACL suffered in the Steelers’ Dec. 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Highsmith was tabbed as the next man up. In his young, 12-game career, Highsmith has notched 23 tackles, one sack and an interception while playing behind Dupree and the All-Pro Watt.
“I’m proud of him,” Hunt said. “I know how hard he works and how good he is. I’m excited, I love watching him play.”
