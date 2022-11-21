WEST JEFFERSON — With the ACHS fall sports season behind us, a number of student athletes have recently received all-conference recognitions and honorable mentions.
Girls Golf
In girls golf, Ashe County placed fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference. Two golfers, Chloe Neal and Addie Shaw, were named on the 2022 all-conference list.
Football
For football, Matthew Peterson received the honor of Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a spot on the All Conference list. Other all-conference athletes include Bryant Blevins, Colin Estes, Blake Peters, Caleb Blackburn and Dillon Boarders. Ian Graybeal and Manny Olvera received honorable mentions. Overall, Ashe placed fifth in the conference.
Cross Country
Cross Country all-conference athletes included Noah Farmer and Sherry Billings. The boys team placed fourth overall and the girls team placed second.
Boys Soccer
Ashe's Dylan Short and Kolin Peterman earned all-conference recognitions for the 2022 season. Honorable mentions included Montana Lopez and Michael Acevedo. Ashe placed fifth overall in the conference.
Volleyball
A number of volleyball players earned the all-conference title including Paige Overcash, Emmi Cheek, Mallory Bledsoe and Alexis Rollins. Kirklyn Hudler received an honorable mention.
Girls Tennis
Ashe's Claira Corley and Addison Dollar were named all-conference for girls tennis. Honorable mentions included Maleah Lovell, Julia Herman and Ali Eller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.