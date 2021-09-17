DOBSON – The Surry Central Golden Eagles defeated Ashe County 6-0 on Tuesday to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.
Surry Central improves to 5-1-1 with the win, having not lost since its season opener against Watuaga on August 19. Ashe County falls to 4-4-1 with the loss. The Huskies have lost their past three matches.
Surry Central controlled possession for most of the first half despite only scoring once. Sophomore Tino Martinez netted the goal on a header assisted by Eli Gonzalez in the 19th minute. Chris Nava had a header of his own a few minutes later thanks to a Martinez cross, but his shot was saved by Ashe keeper Harrison Langdon.
Ashe County only managed a few good looks at the Central goal in the first half, but only managed to get three shots off. Gracen Cline shot off target in the 23rd minute, Dylan Short put one into the side-netting after a Huskies corner kick in the 32nd minute and Jonathon Tomko’s shot in the 37th minute was saved by keeper Johnny Garcia.
Garcia’s willingness to leave his line prevented a few Ashe County shots before they could develop. The keeper intercepted crosses and long through balls throughout the first half.
Central did a better job of capitalizing on opportunities in the second half. Daniel Juarez had two looks at the Huskies goal in the first 120 seconds of play, but both were saved by Ashe’s Langdon. The Eagles quickly found the back of the net, though, as freshman Luke Creed cleaned up a rebound in the 46th minute.
Dominoes continued to fall as Surry Central piled on goal after goal. Creed crossed to Nava in the 47th minute, and Nava found a streaking Martinez at the top of the 18-yard box. Martinez placed a shot in the upper-right corner of the frame to increase the lead to 3-0.
Juarez made it 4-0 with a 51st-minute goal on an assist from Jonathan Avila, and Jordy Avila scored Central’s fifth goal of the evening on a Martinez assist in the 57th minute.
Surry Central’s sixth goal came in the 73rd minute. Gonzalez picked up his second assist with a cross to Nava, who put a shot just inside the near post after a chest trap. Five of Central’s six goals were assisted.
The Golden Eagles out-shot the Huskies 13-3 in the second half. Ashe’s John Perkins had two shots on goal that were saved by Johnny Garcia in the 62nd and 76th minute, and Anderson Schuster put one over the crossbar in the 67th minute.
Ashe County returns home Thursday to host the No. 1-ranked team in the 1A division, Mount Airy (7-0). Surry Central is back in action on Wednesday against Wilkes Central (1-4).
