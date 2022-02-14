WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 11, the Ashe County High School boys varsity basketball team hosted long-time rivals the Watauga Pioneers in the final conference game of the season, securing a long awaited victory, 57-50.
2012 was the last time the Huskies (4-6) defeated the Pioneers (0-10) in their previous conference. Back in 2014, Ashe took a win under former coach Scott Grubb before the start of their then conference season. After having to forfeit their previous wins, Watauga took a hard loss against Ashe this past Friday.
The first quarter set the stage for an intense battle between the two teams. After one team scored, the other would answer back right away, keeping a tight-knit tie throughout the first eight minutes. The score was 10-10.
In the second, the Huskies stepped up their game with a total of 14 points including a combined number of four three-pointers from Harrison Langdon, Jake Grubb and Sawyer Eller. The Pioneers answered back to the call, trailing by only one point, 24-23 at the end of the first half.
Going into the third quarter, the Huskies knew that in order to claim victory, they would have to sweep by the hard Watauga defense and make their way to the basket at every chance they got. Grubb rallied a total of 11 points in the third, three of which were three-pointers. As the Huskies came together to overthrow their rivals, they led 39-33.
The final quarter saw an increase in points from both teams as the Pioneers would fight for a shot, answering every move the Huskies made. With time running out, Watauga used foul plays in order to regain possession of the ball. This only increased Ashe's lead as Grubb made six foul shots, earning his highest scoring game of the season, and Langdon and Austin Grogan secured one a piece. By the final buzzer, victory was clear for the Hustling Huskies as they won 57-50.
Game Stats:
Jake Grubb - 31 points
Harrison Langdon - 9 points
Sawyer Eller - 6 points
Grayson Huffman - 4 points
Wesley Thompson - 4 points
Austin Grogan - 3 points
The Huskies will head to South Caldwell for the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.