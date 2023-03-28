Swimming all-conference teams released By Nathan Ham nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com Nathan Ham Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference announced the all-conference performers for the men’s and women’s swim teams.Watauga swept the conference championships in both the men’s and women’s competitions. Watauga head coach David Gragg was named Northwestern 3A/4A Coach of the Year.South Caldwell’s Avery Annas was named Northwestern 3A/4A Men’s Swimmer of the Year and Watauga’s Lauren Patterson was named Northwestern 3A/4A Women’s Swimmer of the Year.Northwestern 3A/4A Men’s Swimming All-Conference TeamMichael Makdad – WataugaRyan Wood – WataugaAnson Ross – WataugaVaughn Ladd – WataugaWesley Coatney – WataugaPaul Gamiel – WataugaBen Parker – WataugaAwyer Thompson – South CaldwellAvery Annas – South CaldwellSkyler Shew – South CaldwellOwen Griffith – South CaldwellTrey Truitt – FreedomEmerson Miller — FreedomCaelan Houpe – FreedomAsher Ellis – FreedomGarrett Goudas – HibritenNorthwestern 3A/4A Women’s Swimming All-Conference TeamLola Herring – WataugaLauren Patterson – WataugaElise Rasco – WataugaAthena Elliott – WataugaVirginia St. Clair – WataugaAnnabelle Stewart – WataugaMary-Kathryn Riddle – WataugaMaggie Cheves – WataugaChloe Bolick – South CaldwellZoe Annas – South CaldwellJade Moyer – South CaldwellKaylee Moore – South CaldwellElettra Dalcerri – HibritenAcacia Felmlee – HibritenDarby Keen – HibritenAnslie Norris – HibritenLacie McPeak – Hibriten Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Nathan Ham Author email Follow Nathan Ham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Former ACHS athlete starts petition to name football field after Tom Roberts NCDOT to replace bridge on N.C. 194 near Warrensville; work set to begin in early April Ashe Food Pantry presents ACHS student with Gold Presidential Service Award Ashe County arrest reports Yadkin County teen found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
