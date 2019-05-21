The Annual Ashe County Tennis Clinic will be held Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 6. A rain date will be announced if needed.
The clinic is open to boys and girls, ages 8 and older. This year, the clinic will be held at the Ashe Park tennis courts due to resurfacing of the Ashe County High School tennis courts.
Larry Dix, who has been the head tennis coach for boys and girls at ACHS since 2011, will be the clinic director. Additional clinic staff includes college-level players and former ACHS players.
To register, email larrydix4u@gmail.com.
