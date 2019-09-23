WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Shrine Club held its 38th annual golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 15, at Mountain Aire Golf Club, where a total of 131 golfers teed up beneath a cloudless sky to raise funds for the local chapter.
There were two different rounds for the tournament, each with a shotgun start. The first began at 8:30 a.m., and the last began at 1:30 p.m. A $60 entry fee included golf, a cart and lunch.
More than bragging rights were on the line for competitors in the tournament, as champions were awarded trophies, cash prizes and also had the chance to win a car from West Jefferson Chevrolet by way of a hole-in-one competition.
There were six flights for the male participants. Flight winners included Anthony Hamilton, Jim Miller, Gary Elliott, Kenneth Riley and Tim Watson. Terry McGowan won first place in the Championship Flight.
The ladies also had three divisions. Barbara Brinegar won the A Division, Linda Dreyer won the B Division and Jeannette Key won the C Division.
John Bashford, Lyn Kincaid and Gary Blevins won closest to the pin during the tournament. Jerry Oliver earned the men’s longest drive, and Melena Howell won ladies long drive.
Volunteers from Ashe Shrine Club provided lunch for the tournament’s participants, and former president Ken Blevins said the tournament couldn’t be done without the tremendous support from volunteers.
According to Ashe Shrine Club President John Brown, the tournament serves as the Ashe Shrine Club’s main fundraiser to raise money for the club’s operational costs and charity work. After expenses, Brown said the tournament raised $9,500 for the local chapter.
“Ashe County is phenomenal with their support for the Shrine,” Brown said. “We can’t say enough good things about the people of Ashe County helping us do what we do.”
Brown also expressed his gratitude for Mountain Aire Golf Club’s continued support for the tournament.
“For 38 years now they’ve just helped us more than we know how to say thank you for,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.