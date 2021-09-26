The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Sept. 27 — Oct. 2. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 27:
Boys soccer will hold their first conference game at Alexander Central beginning at 5 p.m.
The girls tennis team will head to Hibriten for a conference match at 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball will host South Caldwell at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28:
The girls golf team will have a conference match at Brushy Mountain set to begin at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29:
Volleyball will travel to Watauga to play at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Boys soccer will host Hibriten at 5 p.m.
Tennis will hold a conference match at ACHS against Freedom beginning at 4 p.m.
Cross Country will host a meet at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
Girls golf is set to hold a conference match at Boone Golf Club beginning at 3 p.m.
The girls volleyball teams will host Hibriten at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tennis will have a home match vs. Alexander Central at 4 p.m.
JV football will hold their first home conference game against Alexander Central at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1:
The Varsity football team will head to Alexander Central for the first conference game at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
The cross country team will take part in the Hagan Stone XC Classic. Time is to be determined.
