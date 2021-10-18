The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Oct. 18 — Oct. 22. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 18:
Soccer will head to Hibriten to kick off at 6 p.m.
Volleyball will host Watauga, JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will begin at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20:
Boys soccer will host a home game against Freedom at 6 p.m.
Cross Country will participate in the Freedom Conference Championship.
Thursday, Oct. 21:
JV Football will head to South Caldwell to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22:
Varsity Football will hold a home game against South Caldwell and will also host senior night. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
