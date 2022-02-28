The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Feb. 28 — March 5.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 28
The baseball teams will head to North Wilkes with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Boys tennis will host Avery at 4 p.m.
The softball team will take on West Wilkes at 4 p.m. at ACHS.
Girls soccer will host West Wilkes at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
The softball team will head to Starmount at 5 p.m.
Varsity baseball will host North Wilkes at 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
The boys tennis team will travel to East Wilkes for a match at 4 p.m.
Baseball will head to Elkin with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will host Avery at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 4
The softball team will head to Elkin for a game at 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Baseball will travel to West Wilkes for a game. Time is TBD.
