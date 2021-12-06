The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Dec. 6 — Dec. 11. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 6
Indoor track will have a meet at JDL starting between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Basketball will host North Wilkes beginning with JV at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
The swim team will have a meet at Watauga beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Indoor track will head to Bunker Hill to begin at 4 to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Wrestling team will have a match at Alleghany.
Freshman boys basketball will host Watauga. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.
