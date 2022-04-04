The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of April 4 — 8.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, April 4
Softball will travel to Watauga for a conference game at 6 p.m.
The soccer team will head to Watauga for a game at 5 p.m.
Baseball will take on Watauga in an away game with varsity beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Tennis will head to Freedom for a match at 4 p.m.
The golf team will go to Cedar Rock for a match at 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
The tennis team will host South Caldwell at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Baseball will host Forbush with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Softball will host South Caldwell at 5 p.m.
Track will have a home meet at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Tennis will take on Watauga in an away match at 4 p.m.
The golf team will have a match at Mountain Aire beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Softball will travel to Alexander Central for a game at 6 p.m.
The girls soccer team will head to Alexander Central for a game at 5 p.m.
