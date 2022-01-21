The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Jan. 24 — Jan. 29. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 24
The wrestling team will host a match vs. Hibriten and Freedom at 5:30 p.m.
Basketball will travel to Hibriten at 4:30 p.m., with no JV girls game.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
The basketball teams will head to Watauga to play at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
The swim team will have a conference meet at Watauga.
Friday, Jan. 28
Basketball will head to Alexander Central to tip-off at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
The basketball teams will host Freedom at 1 p.m.
