The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of March 21 — 25.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, March 21
The boys tennis team will host a non-conference match against Millenium Charter at 4 p.m.
The golf team will head to Orchard Hills for a match.
Tuesday, March 22
Tennis will host rivals Watauga for a match at 4 p.m.
The softball team will hold a home game against Alexander Central at 5 p.m.
Baseball will host Alexander Central with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will host Mount Airy at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
The baseball teams will head to Forbush with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Track will travel to South Caldwell for a meet at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Tennis will travel to Alexander Central for a match at 4 p.m.
The track team will head to Bunker Hill at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will host Surry Central at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Softball will head to Hibriten at 6 p.m.
Baseball will have an away game at Hibriten with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
