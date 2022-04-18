The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of April 18 — 23.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, April 19
Girls soccer will travel to Alleghany for a game at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Softball will host Elkin at 5 p.m.
The soccer team will head to North Surry for a game at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
The baseball teams will head to Alleghany with JV beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis will travel to Millennium Charter for a match at 4 p.m.
Friday, April 22
ACHS will host the Winter Sports Awards at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
Saturday, April 23
The track team will head to AC Reynolds for a meet.
