The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of April 11 — 15.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, April 11
The tennis team will head to Hibriten for the NWC Tournament at 1 p.m.
Softball will host Hibriten at 5 p.m.
Varsity baseball will take on Hibriten at ACHS at 5 p.m.
Girls soccer will host Hibriten at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Track will head to Alexander Central for a meet at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball will host Alleghany with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
