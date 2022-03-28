The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of March 28 — April 2.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, March 29
Softball will host Freedom at 5 p.m.
The baseball teams will host Freedom with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Golf will travel to Brushy Mountain for a match at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Tennis will host Hibriten at 4 p.m.
Track will head to Hibriten for a meet at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball will travel to North Surry for a game at 5 p.m.
Softball will head to Alleghany for a game at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
The tennis team will travel to Freedom for a match at 4 p.m.
Track will have an away meet at Bunker Hill beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Softball will host South Caldwell at 5 p.m.
Baseball will host South Caldwell with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will have an away game at Mount Airy at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Track will travel to Polk County for a meet.
