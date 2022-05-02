The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of May 2 — 6.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, May 2
Baseball will head to Watauga for the first round of the NWC Tournament at 6:30 p.m.
The softball team will travel to Watauga for the first round of the NWC Tournament at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Soccer will host Alexander Central at 5 p.m.
The baseball team will head to the semi-finals at South Caldwell. Time is TBD.
Wednesday, May 4
Track will head to Watauga for the NWC Meet at 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
The soccer team will travel to Hibriten for a game at 6 p.m.
The softball team will head to the semi-finals at Alexander Central. Time is TBD.
Baseball will head to the tournament finals at South Caldwell. Time is TBD.
The middle school conference track meet will be held at 3 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Softball will head to the conference tournament finals at Alexander Central. Time is TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.