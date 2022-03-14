The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of March 14 — 18.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, March 14
Tennis will travel to Elkin for a non-conference match at 4 p.m.
The golf team will head to Mimosa Hills at 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Boys tennis will host Freedom at 4 p.m.
Softball will host Starmount at 5 p.m.
The soccer team will travel to East Wilkes for a game at 5:30 p.m.
The JV baseball team will head to Hibriten at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Track will host a home meet at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Tennis will host South Caldwell at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will host East Wilkes at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Soccer will head to Avery at 5 p.m.
