The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Nov. 15 - Nov. 20. All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Girls basketball will host a scrimmage against East Wilkes at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Indoor track will head to Huntersville for a non-conference meet. Time is TBD.
Boys basketball will host a scrimmage against East Wilkes at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
The swim team will hold their first meet at Freedom beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Wrestling will host a match against Mitchell and Alleghany at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Wrestling will head to Forbush for a match beginning. Time is TBD.
