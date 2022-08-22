featured This week in ACHS athletics By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Aug. 22 — 26. All times and dates are subject to change.Monday, Aug. 22Boys soccer at Alleghany, varsity only beginning at 5 p.m.Volleyball at Alleghany. JV will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 6 p.m.Tennis at home vs. Starmount beginning at 4:30 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 24Tennis at Avery beginning at 4 p.m.Boys soccer at home vs. West Wilkes. JV will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 6 p.m.Cross Country at Alexander Central beginning at 5 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 25JV football at home vs. North Wilkes beginning at 7 p.m.Friday, Aug. 26Varsity football at North Wilkes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Track Soccer Achs Athletics Following Team Schedule Times Football Jv Varsity Sport North Wilkes Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now A new dawn: Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire kicks off in Lansing Ashe County arrest reports Ashe County Early College graduate wins $2,500 PEO STAR Scholarship 2 men charged after allegedly defrauding App State out of nearly $2M Boondocks celebrates a decade of craft beer in West Jefferson Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
