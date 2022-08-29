This week in ACHS athletics Staff report Aug 29, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Aug. 29 — Sept. 2. All times and dates are subject to change.Monday, Aug. 29Tennis vs. Alleghany at 4 p.m.Volleyball vs. Alleghany, JV at 4:30 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Soccer vs. Alleghany, varsity only at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30Soccer @ East Wilkes, varsity only at 5:30 p.m. Golf @ Boone Golf Club at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31Soccer @ Mount Airy, varsity only at 4:30 p.m. Tennis @ Alexander Central at 4 p.m.Cross Country @ South CaldwellThursday, Sept. 1Tennis vs Avery at 4 p.m. JV Football vs West Wilkes at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2Varsity Football @ West Wilkes at 7:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Varsity Sport Athletics Tennis Achs Following Jv × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Former Ashe resident to make presentation on Mt. Everest trip Off to a good start: Huskies take on Wilkes Central in first game, winning 49-36 Nathan Ham promoted to Ashe Post & Times editor Ashe Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes Old Barn Winery Boone rider wins Blue Ridge Brutal 100-mile race Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
