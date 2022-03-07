The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of March 7 — 11.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, March 7
The track team will head to West Wilkes for a meet at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball will travel to Avery with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Boys tennis will host Alexander Central at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer will take on West Wilkes in an away game at 5:30 p.m.
Baseball will host Starmount with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
The track team will have a meet at Alexander Central beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Softball will head to West Wilkes for a game at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Boys tennis will head to Hibriten for a match at 4 p.m.
Track will go to Bunker Hill for a meet at 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer will head to Surry Central for a game at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Baseball will take on Starmount in an away game at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.