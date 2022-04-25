The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of April 25 — 29.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, April 25
The baseball teams will head to Freedom with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Softball will travel to Freedom for a game at 6 p.m.
The golf team will head to Watauga to begin at match at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Varsity baseball will host South Caldwell at 6 p.m.
Soccer will head to South Caldwell for a game at 6 p.m.
The track and field team will travel to Hibriten for a meet at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Girls soccer will travel to Freedom for a game at 5 p.m.
Softball will take on South Caldwell in an away game at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Track will hold a meet at Watauga. This will include 9th and 10th grade only.
Friday, April 29
Baseball will host Watauga with JV beginning at 4 p.m.
Softball will host Watauga at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer will host Watauga at 5 p.m.
