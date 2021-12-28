The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Dec. 27 — Jan. 1. All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
The wrestling team will travel to Pisgah for a match.
Basketball will compete in the Watauga Christmas Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. with girls and 11:30 a.m. with boys.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Basketball will continue to compete in the Watauga Christmas Tournament. Time TBD.
Thursday, Dec. 30.
The basketball teams will take part in the final day of the Watauga Christmas Tournament. Time is TBD.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Wrestling will head to Galax for a match.
