The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Oct. 11 — Oct. 15. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 11:
JV and Varsity volleyball will host Freedom beginning at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Boys soccer will travel to Watauga and set to the field at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12:
Volleyball will head to Freedom at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tennis will participate in the Northwestern 3A Conference Tournament at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
Soccer will host Alexander Central, kicking off at 5 p.m.
Cross Country will hold a home meet against Watauga at 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball will travel to South Caldwell, JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14:
JV Football will hold a home game vs. Freedom at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15:
Varsity football will head to Freedom to square off at 7:30 p.m.
