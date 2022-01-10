The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Jan. 10 — Jan. 14. All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Basketball will host the first conference game against Alexander Central beginning at 4 p.m.
Wrestling will travel to Alexander Central to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
The swim team will head to Watauga for a meet at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
The indoor track team will have a meet at Surry Central.
Friday, Jan. 14
Wrestling will host a match against West Wilkes and Hibriten at 5 p.m.
Basketball will travel to Hibriten. JV girls will not play therefore the games begin at 4:30 p.m. Masks will be required for all spectators.
