The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Jan. 17 — Jan. 22. All times and dates are subject to change.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Basketball and wrestling matchups against Freedom were postponed, with makeup date TBA.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
The swim team will head to Alexander Central for a conference meet.
Friday, Jan. 21
The basketball teams will play at South Caldwell at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
The wrestling team will host the conference tournament at ACHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.