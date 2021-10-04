The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Oct. 4 — Oct. 8. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 4:
The boys soccer team will head to Freedom High School for a conference game at 6 p.m.
Girls tennis will compete in a conference match at South Caldwell beginning at 4 p.m.
The volleyball teams will host Alexander Central at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5:
Girls golf will compete at Silver Creek Golf Course in a conference match at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6:
Volleyball will head to Hibriten for a conference game at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Boys soccer will host South Caldwell at 5 p.m.
The girls tennis team will play Watauga at ACHS beginning at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7:
JV Football will travel to Hibriten for a game at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8:
Varsity football will hold the Homecoming game against Hibriten at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.