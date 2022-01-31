The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Jan. 31 — Feb. 4. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 31
The wrestling team will head to Central Cabbarrus for state duals at 5 p.m. Ticket sales are electronic and masks are required.
The basketball teams will take on Freedom at ACHS beginning with JV boys at 4:30 p.m. Freedom does not have a JV girls team at this time.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
The basketball teams will host Hibriten at 4:30 p.m. Hibriten does not have JV girls therefore the games will begin with JV boys.
Friday, Feb. 4
Basketball will travel to Freedom to begin at 4:30 p.m.
