The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Nov. 22 — Nov. 27. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 22
The swim team will head to South Caldwell for a conference meet.
Basketball will officially start as they host Wilkes Central beginning at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Wrestling will host Avery and Watauga at 5 p.m.
Indoor track will head to JDL. Time is set between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
The basketball teams will travel to West Wilkes at 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
JV basketball will play in the Life Store Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament at 3 pm.
Saturday, Nov. 27
JV basketball will play in the Life Store Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament at 3 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.