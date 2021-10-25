The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Oct. 25 — Oct. 29. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 25:
The boys soccer team will head to South Caldwell for a conference game at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26:
The girls varsity volleyball team will hold their second playoff game at ACHS against Jesse Carson at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
Soccer will hold their senior night and final home game against Watauga at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28:
JV Football will host Watauga in the final home game at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29:
Varsity Football will head to Watauga for their final conference game at 7:30 p.m.
