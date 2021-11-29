The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Nov. 29 — Dec. 4. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 29
The swim team will head to South Caldwell for a conference meet.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Basketball will hold away games at North Wilkes, beginning with JV at 4 p.m.
Indoor Track will travel to East Burke for a meet. Time is set between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Basketball will host West Wilkes beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
The basketball teams will head to Avery. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Wrestling will head to Hampton Tuttle for a match.
Freshman Basketball will play their first game against Watauga at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.