The following is a tentative schedule for ACHS athletics during the week of Feb. 14 — 18.
All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 14
Start of spring sports practice.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Varsity girls basketball will host South Caldwell in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament at 6 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball will travel to South Caldwell to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Conference basketball tournament semifinals at Alexander Central. Time and teams are TBD.
Friday, Feb. 18
Conference basketball tournament finals at Alexander Central. Time and teams are TBD.
