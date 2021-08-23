ASHE COUNTY — As fall sports kick into gear, ACHS is seeing minor set backs in scheduling, but continues to strive towards conference glory.
Monday, Aug. 23
Boys soccer held an away match at Forbush, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Girls tennis was scheduled to host a match with Avery, but held practice instead at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Boys soccer will host West Wilkes in a non-conference game at 5:15 p.m.
Cross Country will head to the NWC Relays at Alexander Central, set to begin at 4 p.m.
Volleyball will have a home non-conference game against East Wilkes at 4 p.m.
Girls tennis will travel to Starmount for a non-conference match at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug, 26
JV football was scheduled to be held at North Wilkes but has been postponed until Sept. 23.
Friday, Aug. 27
Varsity football was supposed to hold the first home game of the season against North Wilkes but has since been postponed to Sept. 24.
For updates on ACHS sports, follow the Ashe Post & Times at www.ashepostandtimes.com, on Facebook and Instagram @ashepostandtimes.
