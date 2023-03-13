This week in Husky athletics Staff report Mar 13, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 13Golf at Mimosa HillsSoftball HOME vs. Starmount, 4:30 p.m. Tennis HOME vs. Millenium Charter, 4 p.m.Baseball HOME vs. Elkin, 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14Soccer HOME vs. East Wilkes, 6 p.m.Tennis at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.Wednesday, March 15Softball at Elkin, 6 p.m.Track at HibritenBaseball at N.C. Leadership Academy, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)Thursday, March 16Tennis HOME vs. Hibriten, 4 p.m.Soccer at Alleghany, 6 p.m.Friday, March 17Softball at Alleghany, 5:30 p.m.Saturday, March 18Rowathon all day at Ashe County High School Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now ACSO searching for pursuit suspect in Lansing area; suspect possibly armed and dangerous Ashe County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Country Charm with ribbon cutting Breaking and entering suspect arrested after truck gets stuck in mud Former Husky helps coach Catawba to SAC Championship Three vehicles involved in Tuesday afternoon accident in Jefferson Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.