This week in Husky athletics Staff report Mar 26, 2023

Monday, March 27
Baseball Home vs Alleghany, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28
Baseball @ Freedom 4 p.m.
Softball @ Freedom 6 p.m.
Tennis @ Watauga 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29
Soccer Home vs Surry Central, 6 p.m.
Track Home
JV Softball @ Abingdon, Virginia, 6 p.m.
Tennis Home vs South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 30
Softball Home vs East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Tennis Home vs Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 31
Baseball @ South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Softball Home vs South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1
Track @ Polk County
