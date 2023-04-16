This week in Husky athletics Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 17Softball @ Johnson County, 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18Baseball Home vs Hibriten, 4 p.m. Softball Home vs Hibriten, 6 p.m. Tennis @ South Caldwell, 4 p.m. Golf @ Cedar RockSoccer @ Hibriten, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19Baseball Home vs East Wilkes, 4 p.m. Tennis Home vs Freedom, 4 p.m. Track Home, 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20Tennis Home vs Watauga, 4 p.m. Track @ Bunker Hill, 4 p.m. Friday, April 21Baseball Home vs Freedom, 4 p.m. Softball Home vs Freedom, 6 p.m. Soccer Home vs Freedom, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22Track @ AC Reynolds Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports Baseball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip named co-Grand Marshals for NASCAR All-Star Race Ashe Chamber welcomes Third Day of Christmas to West Jefferson Absher takes basketball coaching job at Cox Mill High School Crumpler mobile home destroyed in weekend fire, one person transported to AMH New River Canoe Race ends after four decades Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
