GREENSBORO — After conference championships for both the girls and boys track teams at Ashe County High School, 10 athletes endured rainy conditions at the regional meet in Catawba and qualified for the state meet in Greensboro. Three Ashe County runners would bring home second place finishes.
“I was really pleased with our performances at (regionals),” Ashe County head coach Alex Rollins said. “Obviously, the weather was a major issue for all athletes in the field events. Almost all the athletes there struggled with their marks and holding onto their throwing implements during the periodic downpours we endured. There was an hour and forty-five minute suspension of competition at one point due to lightning and thunder. ”
The Huskies were represented at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional Meet in individual events by Bella Powers, Mahaley Cronk, Melena Howell, Holly Grant, Bella Potter, Macie Bowlin, Josh Hardin, Neil Pate, Tafton Baker, Eli Randolph, Mason Carpenter, Jason Durr, Grady Rector, Carter Wilson, Mason Shumate, Tanner Kilby and Isaac Miller. Additionally, the girls 4x100m relay team, the girls 4x800m relay team and the boys 4x400m relay team also competed at the regional meet.
For the girls team, Howell finished second in the 100m hurdles, securing her place at the state competition by running a 17.63, and the 4x800m relay team, made up of Olivia Randolph, Zoe Schell, Cronk and Malorie Eller, took first place with a time of 10:26.01.
The boys team saw Hardin place first in the 400m dash, first in the 200m dash and third in the 100m dash, qualifying him for the state competition in all three events. Also, Baker finished second in the 1600m run, Durr finished third in the 300m hurdles, Wilson finished second in both the discus and the shot put and Kilby finished third in the shot put. Each of these athletes qualified for the state meet.
“Simply stated, it was a tough day to compete under less than ideal conditions,” Rollins said. “Having said that, I think anytime you advance 10 athletes, or about one-fourth of your team, to the state championship, it was largely successful.”
At the NCHSAA 2A State Meet, Ashe County saw multiple students on the podium, as Baker, Hardin and Wilson were second place finishers in the competition. Baker ran a 4:22.90 in the 1600m run, Wilson threw a 157-3 in the discus and Hardin ran a 22.13 in the 200m dash, securing the spots for the three boys.
Other Ashe County finishes included Howell finished 15th in the girls 100m hurdles, the 4x800 girls relay team finishing fifth, Hardin ending up fifth in the 100m dash, Durr finishing sixth in the 300m hurdles, Wilson finishing fifth in the shot put and Kilby finishing sixth in the shot put.
“We are proud of all of our athletes who had a chance to compete at the Regional meet and are excited for those who (represented) Ashe County High School at the state meet,” Rollins said.
